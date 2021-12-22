MPC minutes: Monetary policy set to get more challenging globally, says Das

-
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said at the recent MPC meeting that Indian economy is facing several headwinds from global factors, showed MPC minutes on Wednesday.
"The Indian economy is facing several headwinds emanating from global factors – some old ones getting prolonged compared with the initial assessment, coupled with new ones. The supply disruptions and other bottlenecks which were earlier anticipated to resolve by end of this year have gained additional shelf life stretching into 2022," said Das during the December 6-8 meeting when the policy rates were kept unchanged.
Global trade, after rebounding strongly in the first half of 2021, is losing momentum on the back of stretched supply chain and logistics issues, shortages of key components and slowdown in key regions. The emergence of the Omicron variant may cast some shadow on the momentum of contact-intensive services that were just showing signs of recovery in recent months. The threat of Omicron is also imparting additional volatility to the financial markets, added Das.
While the Indian economy is on its way to achieve the projected growth of 9.5 per cent in 2021-22, there are still significant areas of concern. Private consumption – the mainstay of aggregate demand with a share of around 55 per cent – is languishing below its level recorded two years ago, suggesting that we still have a distance to go in nurturing a more durable recovery, the Governor said.
Private sector capex remains sluggish even though pre-conditions for its acceleration have been engendered by increasing capacity utilisation, deleveraging of balance sheets and improved profitability of corporates, said Das.
RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra said, "The Indian economy has been treading a trajectory that diverges from the global situation. Bank credit is picking up, tax revenues are buoyant, exports are growing robustly and the current account balance is set to swing into a deficit on the back of strong import demand, but there are limits to decoupling. There are vulnerabilities too. The level of GDP in Q2FY22 is barely at the so-called pre-pandemic level of Q2:2019-20, which itself grew at the slowest pace in 6 years preceding it."
Consumption spending is held back by households hesitant to incur discretionary expenditure. Private investment remains timid and is yet to participate in the recovery. Contact-intensive services are still convalescing from the wounds of the pandemic. In November, several high frequency indicators have slowed, suggesting that the second half of 2021-22 may not be the same as the first half and moderation in the recovery could set in, added Patra.
