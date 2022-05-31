Mudra loans worth Rs 36,578 cr sanctioned to 5.4 mn borrowers in April-May

About Rs 36,578 crore were sanctioned to 5.4 million borrowers under the PM Yojana (PMMY) in the first two months of the financial year. Of this, Rs 35,598 crore was disbursed to borrowers of all three categories-Shishu, Kishore and Tarun.

Even as the quarterly data of sanctioned under the scheme is not available, in April-July 2021, the banks had reportedly sanctioned about Rs 44,126 crore, of which Rs 38,668 crore was disbursed.

A total of Rs 19.22 trillion have been sanctioned to 353 million borrowers under the scheme in seven year since its inception. PM Yojana was launched in April 2015, under which banks and non-banking financial companies provide credit up to Rs 10 lakh for entrepreneurial activities to small business units, including for new enterprises in sectors such as manufacturing, trading, services and activities allied to agriculture. Loans are sanctioned in three categories ‘Shishu’ (covering loans up to Rs 50,000); ‘Kishore’ (covering loans from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh) and ‘Tarun’ (covering loans from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh).

Of the Rs 19.22 trillion sanctioned, Rs 8 trillion has been advanced to 302.5 million borrowers under the Shishu category; Rs 6.67 trillion to 44 million borrowers under Kishore category; and Rs 4.51 trilion to 7 million borrowers falling under Tarun category of loans.

In financial year 2021-22, loans worth Rs 3.39 trillion was sanctioned to 53.7 million accounts as against Rs 3.21 trillion sanctioned to 50.7 million accounts in 2020-21 under the scheme.