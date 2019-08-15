NBFC-Microfinance institutions top in market share: Here're the details

The microfinance industry’s loan portfolio stood at Rs 1.79 trillion in FY19, a growth of 40 per cent over the preceding fiscal year.

Of this, the share of non-banking financial companies-microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFI) was the highest at Rs 68,156 crore or 38 per cent of the portfolio; banks came next with Rs 59,999 crore (which includes both direct and indirect lending) with a share of 34 per cent. NBFC-MFIs also have the highest number of unique live customers and they top on parameters like the number of active loans, size of the portfolio and the amounts ...