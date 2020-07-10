JUST IN
People's Bank of China sells stake in HDFC in June quarter following furore
NBFCs, HFCs shed risky real estate loans to remain asset light

Though moratorium on loan repayment is available for developers till August this year, developers could struggle to repay money to lenders, say experts

Raghavendra Kamath  |  Mumbai 

Saddled with risky real estate loans, non-banking finace companies and housing finance firms are selling their portfolios to special situation funds. The liquidity squeeze faced by NBFCs notwithstanding in the last two years since ILF&S defaults in 2018, the Covid-19 issues and lockdown have made developer loans further risky for them.

Though moratorium on loan repayment is available for developers till August this year, developers could struggle to repay money to lenders, experts said. In the last couple of weeks, over Rs 6000 crore of such loans have been sold or refinanced ...

First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 13:05 IST

