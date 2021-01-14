NBFCs urge RBI to relax compliance rules as they convert into banks

-
Non-banking finance companies wants the Reserve Bank of India to relax compliance with norms for reserve ratio, priority sector and sectoral exposure while transforming into a bank.
Also, through industry lobby group Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC), they have requested the regulator to pursue with the government, the issue of tax neutrality for restructuring existing entity (NBFCs) for becoming a bank under Non-operating holding company structure.
FIDC has submitted its observations to RBI on recommendations put forth by the Internal Working Group of the RBI on ownership guidelines and corporate structure for private sector banks.
Referring to the minimum size to be eligible for applying, FIDC said RBI should consider relaxing the norms, which call for the applicant group to have a collective asset size of Rs 50,000 crore through aggregation within the group. Entities that apply for a bank licence may not have adequate assets and the group may have two separate entities such as a housing finance company and an NBFC. It may so happen that group has two separate NBFCs and collectively, these may qualify for the banking license. Further, the converted entity should be given time to replace the existing liabilities through CASA and fixed deposits to fund its existing asset base.
In the event that an existing NBFC converts into a bank, its existing asset book will be part of the asset book of the new proposed bank. Hence, the application of reserve ratios (like Cash Reserve Ratio) to the entire asset book of the bank will be burdensome to the new entity. The erstwhile NBFC book be awarded an exemption from reserve requirements under banking regulations or sufficient time may be given to reach the targeted reserve ratios, FIDC added.
