NBFCs will be in goodwill hunting mode for some time to come: Experts

Is the worst over for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs)? Keki Mistry, vice-chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) feels “though the liquidity situation has eased considerably as compared to what it was in September 2018, the reluctance to lend to NBFCs is still there”.

Jaspal Singh Bindra, executive chairman of the Centrum Group, is miffed: “The liquidity issue is there across-the-board for NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs). NBFCs have been painted with one brush; mutual funds (MF) have been ...