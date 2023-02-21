JUST IN
Business Standard

Nearly a dozen fintech startups moved to IFSCA innovation sandbox

The regulatory sandbox initiative is to encourage fintech services across the spectrum of banking, insurance, securities and fund management

Topics
Fintech | GIFT City | RBI

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

Fintech

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has shifted nearly a dozen fintech startups to its innovation sandbox — a framework that allows live experiments in a controlled environment under a regulator's supervision.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 21:34 IST

