JUST IN

News on RBI nod for ARC stake speculative, lacks bonafide sources: YES Bank
ED probing some entities, employees over irregularities, says IndusInd Bank
Banks revise foreign currency deposit rates in response to RBI's move
SBI, ICICI Bank up interest rates on certain foreign currency bank deposits
Major PSU banks to go live on account aggregator system by July-end
Banks' gross NPA at 5.9%, a 6-year low, likely to improve: CARE Ratings
RBI approves Meena Hemchandra as part-time chairman of Karur Vysya Bank
Banks may incur Rs 13,000 cr MTM losses in Q1 on rising bond yields: Icra
Centre should privatise all PSBs, except State Bank of India: NCAER
Bank of Baroda raises MCLR on select tenor loans by up to 15 basis points
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

ED probing some entities, employees over irregularities, says IndusInd Bank

Business Standard

News on RBI nod for ARC stake speculative, lacks bonafide sources: YES Bank

YES Bank clarified that it had indeed started the process of seeking a partner for an asset reconstruction company through a public expression of interest, but added that the process is still underway

Topics
YES Bank | Reserve Bank of India | RBI

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
YES Bank

Private sector lender YES Bank said on Wednesday that media reports saying that the bank had received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to hold 20 per cent stake in an asset reconstruction company are speculative.

In a release to exchanges YES Bank said that the media reports have no bonafide reference.

“The Bank is not aware of the source, which resulted in the abovementioned news item and as a matter of policy, the Bank would not like to comment on such speculation,” the lender said.

YES Bank clarified that it had indeed started the process of seeking a partner for an asset reconstruction company through a public expression of interest, but added that the process is still underway. At present, YES Bank has not taken any binding or effective decisions on the matter.

“We shall keep the Exchange(s) informed of all the material development as required under Regulation 30 of Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Bank’s Policy on “Determination of Material Events under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations’,” YES Bank said.

On Tuesday, media reports quoting sources had said that the central bank had granted in-principle approval to YES Bank to acquire 20 per cent stake in JC Flowers and Co’s asset reconstruction firm.

According to the reports, YES Bank would be categorised as a sponsor of the asset reconstruction company and would need to spend around Rs 300-400 crore in order to pick up the stake.

Any purchase of stake worth more than 9.9 per cent in an asset reconstruction company by a bank requires approval from the RBI.
Read our full coverage on YES Bank

First Published: Wed, July 13 2022. 18:03 IST

`
.