Non-food loan growth pace decelerates to 7.3% in February 2020 from 13.2%

The pace of non-food credit dispensed by in India decelerated to 7.3 per cent, on a year-on-year basis, in February 2020 from 13.2 per cent witnessed in February 2019.

The slump in credit was evident across –industry, agriculture and services sector. However, retail loans segment was an exception with slight acceleration to 17 per cent in February 2020 as against 16.7 per cent in February last year, according to Reserve Bank of Inia data.

Bankers said the tepid credit off-take was reflection of elongated and demand. The lock-down announced to battle COVID-19 has created severe economic disruption, pushing loan demand down further in March 2020. Normally, the growth in last month of financial year gathers traction as business and corporates increase use of credit limits before closing books.

Credit growth to industry decelerated to 0.7 per cent in February 2020 from 5.6 per cent in February 2019. Within industry, credit growth to ‘beverage & tobacco’ accelerated. The credit to industry segments like ‘mining & quarrying’, ‘food processing’, ‘chemical & chemical products’, ‘textiles’, ‘basic metal & metal products’, engineering’, ‘leather & leather products’ contracted in February 2020.

Credit growth to the services sector, which is manpower intensive segment, decelerated sharply to 6.9 per cent in February 2020 from 23.7 per cent in February 2019, RBI said. The pace of loans given to non-banking companies dipped to 22.5 per cent in February 2020 from 47.5 per cent in same month of 2019.

pointed out that slowdown in credit to NBFCs should not be construed as reduced support to liqudity chalelnged sector. Infact, are extending helping hand by purchasing loan portfolio especially of retail and SMEs from companies to manage tough days.

Credit growth to agriculture & allied activities decelerated to 5.8 per cent in February 2020 from 7.5 per cent in February 2019.