One-fourth of bank loans in FY21 given in last fortnight of year: RBI data

-
ALSO READ
On the chessboard: 2021 will see tectonic shifts in the banking industry
SBI, PNB, Canara Bank: PSU bank stocks to see more upside, show charts
BS Banking Annual: Total assets to interest income, here're the key numbers
Start with smaller banks
BS Technology Round Table: Covid-19 pandemic sends digital payments soaring
-
Commercial banks in India gave almost one fourth of loans (about Rs 1.55 trillion) in the last fortnight of the financial year, reflecting a surge in year-end activity.
The total lending was Rs 5.80 trillion in Fy21 lower than about Rs six trillion in Fy20. The outstanding credit stood at Rs 109.51 trillion as of March 26, 2021, according to Reserve Bank of India data.
On a year-on-year basis, the lending by commercial banks rose by 5.6 per cent in the financial year (Fy21), a period marked by economic contraction due to COVID-19 pandemic as against 6.1 per cent in Fy20.
As a for deposits, it was a year of bounty for banks. The deposits rose by 11.4 per cent (Rs 15.45 trillion) in Fy21, higher than 7.9 per cent (Rs 9.93 trillion) in Fy20. The outstanding deposits stood at Rs 151.13 trillion as on March 26, 2021.
Rating agency CARE Ratings said the wide difference between deposits and credit growth led to persistent excess liquidity in the system which was supported further by RBI’s OMOs and Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations (TLTROs).
As for bank credit growth in Fy22, CARE said it will increase for sure and go up to 10 per cent provided these localized lockdowns don’t come in the way. It can get moderated by 2% i.e. 8% as services, which have a fair share in total credit at 27 per cent has been buffeted with the lockdowns in several states.
Similarly, MSMEs have done well under the emergency credit line but have not gone beyond. The present situation can affect their appetite for funds. Therefore, there is a downside risk, it added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU