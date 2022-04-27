Our job is to take RuPay to everyone, says NPCI COO Praveena Rai

PRAVEENA RAI, chief operating officer, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), speaks to Subrata Panda about the journey of RuPay and the aim of the umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India to take the suite of RuPay cards to the people. RuPay has a sizeable share in the debit card market. The intent was to go big on credit cards.

How is that plan taking shape? RuPay started as a card for India. NPCI took the indigenous debit card to the length and the breadth of the country. We have nearly 1,100 banks issuing the RuPay debit card. ...