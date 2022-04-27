JUST IN

Missing inflation mandate is a possibility: RBI's MPC member Jayanth Varma
Home loans to be cheaper as bank has low-cost deposits: HDFC Bank chairman
Baroda BNP Paribas MF's Suresh Soni on markets and more
Richard Turrin on China's official digital currency
MFIs' qualifying asset threshold has to be lowered, says Alok Misra
Spike in credit demand from corporate, RAM segments: Indian Bank MD & CEO
IFC will continue to raise annual India investments: South Asia Director
Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj on revenue estimates, capital gains etc
There is ambiguity over what is called BNPL: Juspay Technologies CEO
Payout to be Rs 4k cr to return up to Rs 5 lakh to PMC depositors: Centrum
You are here: Home » Finance » Q&A

Payment gateways avoid powering crypto exchanges given RBI reservations

Business Standard

Our job is to take RuPay to everyone, says NPCI COO Praveena Rai

Praveena Rai, chief operating officer, National Payments Corporation of India speaks to Subrata Panda about the journey of RuPay and the aim of the umbrella organisation for operating retail payments

Topics
RuPay | NPCI | National Payments Corporation of India

Subrata Panda 

PRAVEENA RAI, chief operating officer, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), speaks to Subrata Panda about the journey of RuPay and the aim of the umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India to take the suite of RuPay cards to the people. RuPay has a sizeable share in the debit card market. The intent was to go big on credit cards.

How is that plan taking shape? RuPay started as a card for India. NPCI took the indigenous debit card to the length and the breadth of the country. We have nearly 1,100 banks issuing the RuPay debit card. ...

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on RuPay

First Published: Wed, April 27 2022. 06:02 IST

`
.