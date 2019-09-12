Over 500 new wilful default cases worth Rs 18,000 cr across PSBs in June

At least 19 lenders have filed 529 wilful default cases worth Rs 18,548.4 crore in the three months ended June 2019. This stretches across private and public sector banks (PSBs). Foreign banks are also represented on the list, as is the co-operative bank segment.

The numbers are based on an analysis of the data from TransUnion CIBIL. The firm maintains information on individuals and entities defined as wilful defaulters, or entities that have the capacity to pay back their loans but still default on them. It is updated with a lag and not all lenders provide numbers at the same time. The ...