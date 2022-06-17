JUST IN

Overseas remittances almost double year on year to $2 billion in April
Payments Vision 2025: RBI aims to regulate BigTech, FinTechs, BNPL services
FM Sitharaman to chair review meeting of state-owned banks on June 20
Average US mortgage rates show biggest single week jump in 35 years
India better placed to avoid stagflation risk, says RBI report
RBI lifts restrictions on Mastercard over onboarding new customers
Fitch revises outlook on domestic lenders to 'Stable', affirms IDRs
CCI approves BC Asia Investments' acquisition in IIFL Wealth Management
Subscriber base of NPS, Atal Pension Yojana reaches 5.33 cr, says PFRDA
PFRDA plans to launch a guaranteed-return scheme in September 2022
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

Rupee rises 5 paise to 78.05 against dollar amid foreign capital outflow

Business Standard

Overseas remittances almost double year on year to $2 billion in April

Travel, relative care top the chart, with the former coming back to pre-Covid levels

Topics
Overseas remittances | RBI | LRS

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 
The funds sent under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme by resident individuals to study abroad rose to $278 mn in Sept from $160 mn a year ago.

Outward remittances by resident Indians crossed the $2 billion mark to $2.02 billion in April 2022, almost doubling from level of $1.18 billion in the same month last year, according to Reserve Bank of India data.

Three key heads of spending this April were travel, at $880 million ($284 million in April 2021), maintenance of relatives $385 million ($240 million) and Gifts worth $299 million ($161 million). This is under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) for resident individuals.

RBI data showed that the spending on international travel tripled in April 2022 as Covid-related curbs eased in various countries in FY22. The spending on travel was $6.91 billion in FY22, more than twice that spent in FY21. In FY20, however, spending on travel was almost $6.95 billion. This indicates overseas travel spending is back to pre-Covid levels.

Outward remittances were at an all-time high in FY22. The remittances rose by 54.6 per cent to $19.61 billion in FY22 from $12.68 billion a year ago. They were at $18.76 billion in FY20, and $13.78 billion in FY19.
Read our full coverage on Overseas remittances

First Published: Fri, June 17 2022. 22:34 IST

`
.