Business Standard

PAG bets big on Indian real estate as NBFCs go slow on developer loans

Hong Kong investor lent Rs 3,000 crore to property developers last year

Topics
Real Estate  | NBFCs

Raghavendra Kamath  |  Mumbai 

real estate
According to sources, PAG wants to double its investment this year in Indian real estate

PAG — an alternative investment firm focused on Asia-Pacific (APAC) — has taken a liking to Indian real estate, entering into multiple debt deals with property developers in the country. This comes at a time when most domestic non-banking companies (NBFCs) are going slow on lending to property developers.

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 00:02 IST

