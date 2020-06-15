JUST IN
PNB Housing Finance plans to sell corporate loans up to Rs 2,000 crore

PNB HFC is in talks with banks for offloading a part of corporate loan book, and expects to finalise the deal in next few weeks, said Neeraj Vyas, MD and CEO of the housing finance company.

Abhijit Lele  |  New Delhi 

PNB Housing Finance Ltd
The company plans to focus on the lower risk-weighted retail assets business and bring down the share of corporate loans in its assets under management (AUMs).

PNB Housing Finance (PNB HFC) plans to sell corporate loans up to Rs 2,000 crore in the current financial year (2020-21) to further release capital and use the same for growing retail home loan book.

PNB HFC is in talks with banks for offloading a part of corporate loan book, and expects to finalise the deal in next few weeks, said Neeraj Vyas, MD and CEO of the housing finance company.

The company plans to focus on the lower risk-weighted retail assets business and bring down the share of corporate loans in its assets under management (AUMs).

Its AUM stood at Rs 83,346 crore in March 2020, down from Rs 84,722 crore in March 2019. “The capital raised would be deployed into retail lending. Retail loans attract lower risk weights (between 35-50 per cent) as against 100 per cent for corporate portfolio. Thus retail segment consumes less capital,” Vyas told Business Standard.
First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 22:50 IST

