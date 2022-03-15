JUST IN

Business Standard

PSBs disburse Rs 41,269 cr 'loans in 59 minutes' over three years

201,000 loan proposals of Rs 39,580 crore disbursed in the business loan category; 17,791 retail loans amounting to Rs 1,689 crore also disbursed

Topics
public sector banks | PSBs | loans

Nikunj Ohri  |  New Delhi 

Public sector banks have disbursed business and retail loans of about Rs 41,269 crore through the psbloansin59minutes.com portal, between September 2018 and February 2022.

About 201,000 loan proposals of Rs 39,580 crore have been disbursed in the business loan category and 17,791 proposals amounting to Rs 1,689 crore have been disbursed in the retail loan category through psbloansin59minutes.com from September 25, 2018 to February 28, 2022, Minister of State Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad informed Rajya Sabha. The initiative was announced in 2018, to provide in-principle approval for loans ...

First Published: Tue, March 15 2022. 17:36 IST

