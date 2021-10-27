JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

SFBs a proven success, emerged stronger after note ban and Covid: Industry
Business Standard

Punjab National Bank quarterly profit jumps 78% to Rs 1,105 crore

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday reported a 78 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 1,105 crore for the second quarter ended September 30

Topics
Punjab National Bank | Q2 results | Banking sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PNB, Punjab national bank

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday reported a 78 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 1,105 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The country's second-largest lender had posted a net profit of Rs 620.81 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago.

However, the bank's total income during the July-September quarter rose to Rs 21,262.32 crore as against Rs 23,279.79 crore in the corresponding period last year, PNB said in a regulatory filing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, October 27 2021. 21:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.