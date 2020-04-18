JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

HDFC Banks' PBT rises 2.5% to Rs 9,174 crore; makes higher provisions
Business Standard

Punjab & Sind Bank declares Golden Jubilee Hotels as fraud account

Golden Jubilee Hotels Pvt Ltd is a public-private partnership (PPP) with the Department of Tourism and Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture, Government of Telangana

Press Trust of India 

The scale will make the merged banks efficient, help them expand credit, introduce new products and bring down the cost of money for customers
"It is informed that an NPA account viz Golden Jubilee Hotels Pvt Ltd with book outstanding of Rs 86.40 crore and 100 per cent provisioning has been declared as fraud and reported to the RBI as per regulatory requirement," bank said in a filing to exchanges.

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Saturday said it has declared the non-performing account of Golden Jubilee Hotels, involving an outstanding amount of over Rs 86 crore, as "fraud".

"It is informed that an NPA account viz Golden Jubilee Hotels Pvt Ltd with book outstanding of Rs 86.40 crore and 100 per cent provisioning has been declared as fraud and reported to the RBI as per regulatory requirement," it said in a filing to exchanges.

Golden Jubilee Hotels Pvt Ltd is a public-private partnership (PPP) with the Department of Tourism and Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture, Government of Telangana, according to the hotel's website.

The hotel group was admitted for Corporate Resolution Insolvency Process (CRIP) on February 27, 2018, at the Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), by a consortium of eight public sector lenders led by Bank of Baroda.
First Published: Sat, April 18 2020. 23:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU