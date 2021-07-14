RBI bars Mastercard from onboarding new customers in India from July 22

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday barred global card player Asia/ Pacific Pte Ltd from onboarding new domestic on its network from July 22, due to non-compliance with guidelines on local data storage, despite ample time and adequate opportunities given to it.

In a statement, the said, notwithstanding the lapse of considerable time and adequate opportunities being given, the entity has been found to be non-compliant with the directions on storage of payment system data.

The ban is only on adding new domestic to its network hence there will be no impact on its existing Also, all the who work with for issuance of debit, credit, or prepaid cards, will have to adhere to these regulations of the

“The supervisory action has been taken in exercise of powers vested in under Section 17 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (PSS Act)”, the RBI said.

Along with Mastercard, Visa and RuPay are the three big players in the card issuance market.

According to the RBI circular on payment system data, issued on April 6, 2018, the central bank had directed all the payment system providers that the entire data relating to payment systems, which involves full end-to-end transaction details, operated by them should be stored in a system only in India. And, they were required to report compliance to RBI and submit a board-approved system audit report conducted by a CERT-In empanelled auditor.

A couple of months ago, another global card player American Express and Diners Club International were also asked not to get new domestic customers onboard from May 1 as they also did not adhere to the guidelines on local data storage.