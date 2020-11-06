RBI Dy Governor Rao calls for tighter regulations for large NBFCs

-
Newly-appointed deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao said on Friday larger non-banking finance companies (NBFC) should be regulated as strictly as banks in order to preserve financial stability, at the same time letting the other NBFCs enjoy the light-touch regulation for the sector.
The sector can expect to witness a graded regulatory framework for NBFCs "calibrated in relation to their contribution to systemic significance.” This may include having a relook on the regulation of microfinance institutions, and curtailing the regulatory arbitrage enjoyed by certain NBFCs that are neither too big to cause systemic instability, nor small enough to be ignored.
"NBFCs with significant externalities and which contribute substantially to systemic risks must be identified and subjected to a higher degree of regulation. One can also argue that the design of prudential regulatory framework for such NBFCs can be comparable with banks so that beyond a point of criticality to systemic risks, such NBFC should have incentives either to convert into a commercial bank or scale down their network externalities within the financial system," Rao said at a summit on NBFCs organised by Assocham.
This arrangement, the deputy governor said, would make the financial sector “sound and resilient while allowing a majority of NBFCs to continue under the regulation-light structure.”
Rao also proposed to eliminate regulatory arbitrage enjoyed by certain NBFCs that are slowly building up systemic risk by doing so. These NBFCs are neither critical in terms of systemic risk, nor are they too small in their scale and complexity. "These NBFCs currently enjoy great degree of regulatory arbitrage vis-à-vis banks. As a group, these entities can contribute to build-up of systemic risks because of the regulatory arbitrage enjoyed by them; hence there is a need to recalibrate the regulations,” the deputy governor said.
The deputy governor wanted to bring stricter regulation on the microfinance sector. While several large MFIs have converted into Small Finance Banks, the share of of NBFC-MFIs in the overall microfinance sector has come down to a little over 30 per cent, he said.
“Today we are in a situation, where the regulatory rigour is applicable only to a small part of the microfinance sector. There is a need to re-prioritise the regulatory tools in the microfinance sector so that our regulations are activity-based rather than entity-based. After all, the core of microfinance regulation lies in customer/consumer protection,” Rao said in his speech.
The dynamic nature of the fintech sector continues to pose regulatory challenges. “While making regulation for the future in the FinTech area, orderly growth and customer protection and data security will remain the guiding principles for the RBI," Rao said.
The deputy governor noted that the NBFC sector has become “extremely diverse," and that the business model, customer profile and nature of financial products vary substantially depending on the category of the NBFC.
“The uniqueness of this sector lies in the inherent diversity of activities carried out by different NBFCs and thus, there can be no ‘one-size-fits-all’ prescription in the regulatory approach for NBFCs," Rao said, advocating a more “calibrated and graded regulatory framework, proportionate to the systemic significance of entities concerned” as the way forward.
