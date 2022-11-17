JUST IN
RBI-ESMA logjam: Banks turn to EU, UK regulators over trade impact concerns
Rupee slides as Chinese yuan weakens, October trade deficit hits mood
RBI-ESMA logjam: Banks turn to EU, UK regulators over trade impact concerns

Banks expressed concerns about trade impact, disruptions seen in OIS, bond markets

Reserve Bank of India | European Union | UK

Bhaskar Dutta & Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

European banks with operations in India are in the process of making representations to regulators in their own countries to express concerns about potentially large trading disruptions that would be caused by the European regulator’s decision to withdraw recognition of the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL).

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 20:04 IST

