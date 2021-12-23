RBI extends card tokenisation rule by 6 months after industry request

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday extended by six months the deadline for wiping card data in merchant sites and applying tokenisation, responding for the second time after merchants and payments companies expressed their inability to keep the December 31 deadline.

In a statement on its website, the central bank said “at the request of industry stakeholders,” the timeline is being extended till June 30, 2022.

After that, all card data “shall be purged.” In addition to tokenisation, the industry stakeholders must devise an alternate mechanism to handle recurring e-mandates, equated monthly instalments (EMI) options, etc. or any post-transaction activity that currently involves the storage of card on file data by entities other than card issuers and card networks.

Last year on March 17, the central bank said from June 30, 2021, merchant websites and payment aggregators should not store customer card data.

At the request of merchants and payment aggregators as well as card companies and banks, this timeline was extended to December 31, 2021. In order to avoid inconveniencing customers, the central bank on September 7 this year introduced card-on-file tokenisation (CoFT) services.”

Tokenisation refers to the technology of substituting sensitive card data with random numbers. Merchant sites get this random set of numbers. The entire processing is done by the card-issuer bank, or the card company such as Visa, MasterCard or Rupay.

Card on file tokenisation (CoFT) is used to register card data with a merchant site in a manner that the basic details reside with the card company or the issuer bank, but not with the merchant so that the customer doesn’t have to key in her details every time for a transaction.

The card tokenisation deadline had created huge problems in the payments industry as not all banks and payment companies were ready with the infrastructure. Many customers, already upset with the decision to change the recurring payments to a consent-based system, were not willing to tokenise their card details for the new system.

Besides, most merchants and even banks were not prepared to switch to the new system on time. The payments industry had lobbied for getting two years' time at for the transition, according to reports.

Sanjeev Moghe, executive vice-president and head (cards and payments), Axis Bank, said last week some merchants indeed completed the changes for customers to tokenise their cards, and many were expected to be ready by the end of the year with the proposed changes.

Vishwas Patel, chairman, Payments Council of India (PCI), and director, Infi­beam Avenue, however, said, “a few card-issuing banks are not ready, and some merchants are taking time, so it might be a challenge for the ecosystem to go live from January 1, 2022.”

The tokenisation services of Visa and Mastercard have been tested in other countries. India’s domestic Rupay was also ready with its technology, but was untested.

According to food delivery and e-commerce executives, even as payments firms are ready with the technology, customers are not.

“We are ready with our solution. However, we are unable to offer it to most card customers because the upstream support for all banks and card networks is far from 100 per cent,” said an executive at a food delivery unicorn.

Rameesh Kailasam, chief executive officer and president of IndiaTech.org, an industry association representing India’s technology start-ups, unicorns and investors, said: “All banks, processing banks that process tokens, payment networks, payment processors, and millions of merchants have to build support to fetch tokens, purge card data, and rewire internal logic. This will take time. Ideally, a graduated process is the need of the hour and while the had given enough time, clarity emerged largely around September.”

But companies had also started their own tokenisation solutions. PayU, an online payment solution provider, has launched “PayU Token Hub”, which offers both network tokens and issuer tokens under a single hub.

(With Subrata Panda and Deepsekhar Choudhury)