RBI gives IDFC permission to exit IDFC FIRST Bank as lock-in period ends

-
ALSO READ
BS Banking Annual: Total assets to interest income, here're the key numbers
Bad loan recognition likely to weigh on stocks of public sector banks
Cash-strapped patients with Covid-19 infection can consider loans
BS Technology Round Table: Covid-19 pandemic sends digital payments soaring
Banking Reset 2.0: Tectonic changes are underway in Indian banking
-
IDFC said on Wednesday that it had received permission from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to exit the IDFC FIRST Bank as promoters.
IDFC is the owner of the holding company IDFC Financial Holding Company, which in turn holds 36.56 per cent stake in the bank. IDFC’s exit from the bank will indicate that the holding company could reverse merge with the bank, in line with what two small finance banks recently announced. If the holding company merges with the bank, then IDFC may have to sell its mutual funds business as well, analysts say.
The bank management was not immediately available for comment on the development.
IDFC announced receiving the RBI’s approval in a notification to the exchanges. The 36.56 per cent holding of IDFC is valued at Rs 11,618 crore at the current market price.
IDFC Bank received the licence from the RBI in 2014, and was floated in 2015. So, the five-year period came to an end in October 2020. The bank merged with Capital FIRST in 2018 to become IDFC FIRST Bank.
The initial licensing condition to IDFC was that the promoters must have a minimum of 40 per cent stake locked in for five years.
Recently, two small finance banks — Ujjivan SFB and Equitas SFB — said they would reverse merge their respective holding companies with themselves as the five-year lock-in period expired for the promoter holding companies.
However, IDFC said in its notification that it received permission to exit the bank altogether.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU