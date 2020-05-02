RBI governor discusses NBFC liquidity, moratorium with bank chiefs

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor met major bank chiefs, both from public and private sector, in two separate sessions through video conference to review the current economic scenario and among other things, liquidity to the non-bank financial companies (NBFC) as well as the issue of a moratorium.

The meetings were also attended by deputy governors and other senior officers of the central bank, RBI said in a statement on its website.



According to the statement, the RBI governor took stock of “credit flows to different sectors of the economy, including liquidity to Non-Banking Financial Companies, Micro Institutions, Housing Companies, Mutual Funds, etc.”





The governor praised the efforts of in ensuring normal to near-normal operations during the lockdown period, and stressed on post lockdown credit flows, including for working capital, “with special focus on credit flows to MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises),” the statement said.

The RBI governor also enquired about the implementation of the three-month moratorium on repayment of loan installments announced by the RBI. The central bank told to monitor their overseas branches because of the slowdown in economies across the globe.

The meeting also saw discussions around the stability of the financial sector, the RBI statement said.