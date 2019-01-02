JUST IN
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to meet MSME, NBFC representatives next week

The RBI's board in its crucial meeting held on November 19, 2018, had advised the central bank examine a scheme for the restructuring of stressed standard assets of MSME borrowers

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

File photo: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the press conference in Mumbai | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das Wednesday said he will meet representatives of MSMEs and non-banking financial companies (NBFC) next week.

A day after the RBI announced a one-time loan restructuring scheme for the MSME sector, Das in a tweet said, "Will hold meetings with MSME associations and representatives of NBFCs next week."

The RBI's board in its crucial meeting held on November 19, 2018, had advised the central bank examine a scheme for the restructuring of stressed standard assets of MSME borrowers with aggregate credit facilities of up to Rs 25 crore, subject to such conditions as are necessary for ensuring financial stability. 

 

The liquidity problem in the non-banking financial companies and housing finance companies came to the fore after series of loan defaults by IL&FS, one of the largest NBFCs in the country.

The government has superseded the board of IL&FS, and the debt-ridden company has already started the process to monetise its several assets. 

 
