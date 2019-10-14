RBI hikes cash withdrawal limit for PMC depositors to Rs 40,000

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the withdrawal limit for depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank to Rs 40,000.

This is the third withdrawal limit increase by the RBI, in which it has increased the withdrawal amount. On September 24, the set the withdrawal limit at Rs 1,000 per account, which it increased to Rs 10,000 the next day. On October 3, this limit was increased to Rs 25,000.

The said it reviewed the bank’s liquidity position and, with a view to reducing the hardship of the depositors, it decided to further enhance the limit. With this relaxation more than 77 per cent of the depositors will be able to withdraw their entire account balance.



In a statement, the said a forensic auditor had been appointed by the administrator to look into the related transactions. Economic Offenses Wing of the Maharashtra Police is already investigating the matter.