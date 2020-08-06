RBI hits pause button on monetary policy, applies balm on Covid-19 wounds

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday exercised a pause in its monetary policy, deciding to use future rate cuts “judiciously to maximize the beneficial effects”, but gifted corporate India and individuals the respite of loan restructuring to ease induced stress.

The six-member committee (MPC) unanimously voted to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent and kept the stance at accommodative. The central bank expects a contraction in economic growth for the fiscal, but said inflation should turn benign soon with bumper crops and robust turnaround in rural economy.

Even as there was no direct action on rate front, the markets buzzed with the restructuring scheme offered by the central bank. For individual personal loans, the scheme runs for two years and comes with virtually no rider as against those set for corporate borrowers.

Importantly, such restructuring can be availed even by those who had opted for moratorium earlier. The just said the accounts have to be classified as ‘standard’ at the time of availing such restructuring. This shouldn’t be a problem for most as on March 27, the had told banks to extend moratorium to everyone without downgrading the account and without marking the individual as a defaulter.





ALSO READ: RBI gives Covid-hit MSMEs one more window for restructuring loans

Governor Shaktikanta Das, in his online address, was silent on an extension of moratorium beyond August. This means that those who want to avail a relief now might have to straightaway go for restructuring.

Analysts pointed out the restructuring may impact the banks’ normal lending activities as they would be too busy doing resolutions of accounts till December. Besides, earlier moratorium meant the interest would add back as principal, but restructuring would typically entail some relaxation on interest rates and tenure as well.

In any case, it would be a great relief for the borrowers even as a slight cost for the banks.

The restructuring will be done specifically for cases facing disruptions, and the accounts will be classified as ‘standard’, which would allow banks to give these accounts more loans if needed. The restructuring will be done as per rules laid down under the June 7, 2019 framework on resolution of stressed assets, but with riders.

To help the RBI on the required financial parameters along with the sector-specific benchmark ranges for such parameters, the central bank will constitute an expert committee under the chairmanship of veteran banker and former chief of New Development Bank K.V. Kamath.

The Covid Scheme

In the original June 7 circular, the ‘standard’ asset category could be maintained only when there was a change in ownership. But under the latest policy measures, accounts can remain standard with the same ownership. The related disruptions have led to heightened financial stress for borrowers across the board, according to the RBI governor.

“A large number of firms that otherwise maintain a good track record under existing promoters face the challenge of their debt burden becoming disproportionate, relative to their cash flow generation abilities,” Das said in his address.





ALSO READ: Pragmatic view taken by the RBI; still expect rate cuts going ahead

The stress can potentially impact these companies’ long-term viability and “pose significant financial stability risks if it becomes widespread,” governor Das said.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) of up to Rs 25 crore loan exposure (fund and non-fund combined) can also now avail the benefit of restructuring.

Industries welcomed the restructuring schemes.

“Industry is encouraged by RBI’s decision to provide a window under the prudential framework to enable lenders to implement a resolution plan in respect of their corporate exposures, with the necessary caveats in place,” said Uday Kotak, President of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

“Sectors that are highly stressed due to the impact of COVID are in dire need of such restructuring,” Kotak said.

“The RBI measures on one-time debt restructuring will help the entire industry including steel. This step is very timely to mitigate the impact of Covid 19 on business," said Seshagiri Rao, Joint MD & CEO of JSW Steel.

While short-term pressures of the corporates will be mitigated, Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head (India), JLL, said “one-time restructuring of loan would have given the much needed respite to the real estate sector which has been facing headwinds due to the pandemic.”

Bankers, who otherwise were expecting a steep rise in NPAs, also welcomed the move.

“We welcome the fact that a new resolution framework for COVID-19-related stress facility has been extended to large corporate, SME and personal loans with necessary safeguards in each segment,” said Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India.

“The resolution framework should help reduce the strain on the balance sheets of corporates operating in affected sectors in a meaningful way,” said Zarin Daruwala, CEO, India, Standard Chartered Bank.

“The one-time restructuring of corporate and personal debt, including those of MSMEs, will help alleviate the stress faced by borrowers in these difficult times, while ensuring the soundness of the banking system and focus on credit culture,” said Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bandhan Bank.

Finer points

The restructuring facility will be available for those borrowers who were not in default for more than 30 days as on March 1, 2020.

Such restructuring can be sought only till December 31 this year, and implementation has to be done within March 31, 2021 for personal loans and June 30, 2021 for other exposures.





ALSO READ: Rupee settles flat at 74.94 against US dollar after RBI keeps rates on hold

Though there will be layers of conditions for corporates, the rules for personal loans will be much easier, and the RBI advised banks for “early invocation in eligible cases.”

“The timelines for implementation of resolution plan in case of personal loans are assessed to be adequate since, unlike larger corporate exposures, there will not be any requirement for third party validation by the expert committee, or by credit rating agencies, or need for ICA (inter-creditor agreements).”

“The contours of the plan may be decided based on the board approved policies of the lenders subject to extension of the residual tenor of the loan, with or without payment moratorium, by a period not more than two years,” the RBI said.

Other measures

Among other important measures, the central bank increased the loan to value ratio of gold loans to 90 per cent, from 75 per cent allowed earlier.

The central bank also added startups in priority sector lending, and adjusted risk weights so that banks lend to those states and sectors they generally tend to avoid. The central bank is now opening an innovation centre to deal with various technologies and improve cyber security. The central bank now plans to introduce offline retail payments using cards and mobile devices, and ordered payment system providers to come up with an online dispute resolution for digital payments.