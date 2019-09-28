RBI initiates PCA against LVB over high net NPAs, insufficient CRAR

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) against Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited (LVB) on account of high net NPAs, insufficient CRAR and CET 1, negative RoA for two consecutive years and high leverage.

was initiated after an on-site inspection, under the risk based supervision, carried out for the year ended March 31, 2019. The banking regulator has advised the bank on restrictions put in place and the actions it needs to take.

Responding to RBI, LVB said that it had taken note of instructions and would report progress on a monthly basis to

is aimed at improving the performance of the bank and will not have any adverse impact on the normal day-today operations of the bank, including acceptance/repayment of deposits in the normal course, LVB said.

LVB reported a loss of Rs 894.10 crore in 2018-2019 as against Rs 584.87 crore, a year ago.

Bank's total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), in line with Basel III guidelines, was at 6.46% as of June 30, 2019, as against 7.72% as on March 31, 2019, and 9.45% as on June, 30, 2018.

The bank has raised capital amounting to Rs 188.16 crore by way of preferential issue on private placement basis, under the non -promoter category to India Bulls Housing Limited.

The bank's Gross NPAs stood 17.30% as on June 30, as against 15.30% as on March 31, 2019, sequentially. Net NPAs stood at 8.30%, as against 5.96% as on June 30, 2018, and 7.49% as on March 31, 2019, sequentially. The provision coverage ratio improved to 63.08% (55.80 % as on June 30, 2018, and 62.08% as on March 31, 2019).