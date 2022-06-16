JUST IN

RBI lifts restrictions on Mastercard over onboarding new customers
Fitch revises outlook on domestic lenders to 'Stable', affirms IDRs
CCI approves BC Asia Investments' acquisition in IIFL Wealth Management
Subscriber base of NPS, Atal Pension Yojana reaches 5.33 cr, says PFRDA
PFRDA plans to launch a guaranteed-return scheme in September 2022
Charles Schwab subsidiaries to pay $187 mn to settle US SEC charges
RBI's regulation review authority moots periodic review of existing rules
Extend GST compensation to states by 3-5 yrs more: Amit Mitra to Sitharaman
HSBC sees slower rate hikes by RBI towards year-end on growth worries
India to provide $55 mn economic support to Lanka for procuring fertiliser
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

Rupee recovers from record low, rises 12 paise to 78.10 per US dollar

Business Standard

RBI lifts restrictions on Mastercard over onboarding new customers

The central bank had barred the US-based payment gateway from onboarding new customers until it complies with Storage of Payment System Data norms

Topics
Mastercard

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
Mastercard recently launched an authentication product called Identity Check Express that enables customers to verify transactions on their own

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has on Thursday lifted restrictions on Mastercard that were imposed in July 2021 for not complying with norms related to storage of payment data.

The central bank had barred the US-based payment gateway from onboarding new customers until it complies with Storage of Payment System Data norms.

“In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Mastercard Asia / Pacific Pte. Ltd. with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular dated April 6, 2018 on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed, vide order dated July 14, 2021, on on-boarding of new domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect,” the RBI said in a statement.

The RBI had barred Mastercard Asia / Pacific Pte from on-boarding new domestic customers (debit, credit or prepaid) onto its card network from July 22, 2021.

Mastercard was the third company to have been barred by RBI from acquiring new customers after American Express Banking Corp and Diners Club International over data storage issue.
Read our full coverage on Mastercard

First Published: Thu, June 16 2022. 18:28 IST

`
.