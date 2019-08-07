RBI likely to cut repo rate by another 40 bps in the rest of 2019-20

We are not surprised by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to cut the repo rate by 35 basis points (bps). In fact, we wrote about this possibility in a recent report (Get ready for a potential 35-bps repo rate cut, August 1).

We think the monetary policy committee will cut repo rate by another 40 bps in the rest of 2019-20 (FY20). After having delivered four back-to-back rate cuts, we expect the RBI to pause in the October 4 policy (or just deliver a 15-bps rate cut), but we see the central bank delivering a 25-bps rate cut in the December policy, once the ...