RBI may not give extension to Romesh Sobti, Aditya Puri after terms end

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may not give an extension to Romesh Sobti and Aditya Puri — the helmsmen at IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank — after their current terms end. The thinking within the central bank’s senior decision-making hierarchy is that there is no case as of now to increase the age limit for whole-time directors on private bank boards to 75 from 70 to bring it in alignment with the Companies Act (2013).

Sobti turns 70 on March 23, 2020; Puri on October 26, 2020. If the RBI is to go ahead with it, it would also set the retirement age for heads of ...