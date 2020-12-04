JUST IN
RBI Monetary policy LIVE updates: Inflation could remain elevated, says Guv

RBI Monetary policy LIVE updates: MPC voted unanimously to keep rates unchanged, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates

New Delhi 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI monetary policy LIVE: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. The reverse repo rate stays at 3.35 per cent. The RBI last changed policy rate on May 22.  It maintained the status quo on the benchmark lending rates in view of persistently high inflation and a lower-than-expected contraction of the economy.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit a nearly six-and-a-half-year high of 7.6 per cent in October.

