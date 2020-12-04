RBI Monetary policy LIVE updates: Inflation could remain elevated, says Guv

- RBI Monetary policy LIVE updates: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%
- RBI Monetary Policy: Here's what to expect from the December meeting
- More policy space can be created only when inflation eases, says MPC member
- Large NBFCs should convert into banks or shrink biz: RBI deputy guv Rao
- RBI allows all NBFCs to co-lend with banks under revised guidelines
- RBI temporarily postpones circular on current account till December 5
- It might take years for GDP to regain lost output: RBI MPC member
- RBI launches latest round of quarterly survey of manufacturing sector
- Monetary policy review: RBI expects 'modest' recovery in Jan-March
- RBI announces a mix of unconventional steps to check borrowing costs
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI monetary policy LIVE: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. The reverse repo rate stays at 3.35 per cent. The RBI last changed policy rate on May 22. It maintained the status quo on the benchmark lending rates in view of persistently high inflation and a lower-than-expected contraction of the economy.
Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit a nearly six-and-a-half-year high of 7.6 per cent in October.
