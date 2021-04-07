- RBI Monetary policy LIVE: RBI may keep rates unchanged amid Covid surge
RBI Monetary policy LIVE updates: RBI likely to keep rates unchanged today amid rising inflation, lockdowns and Covid surge. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates
RBI monetary policy LIVE: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) six-member monetary policy committee, headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, is scheduled to announce the outcome of its bi-monthly monetary policy review today. Given the rise in the spread of coronavirus and the imposition of fresh restrictions to contain the virus spread, the RBI is expected to maintain the status quo on the benchmark repo rate — the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to banks — at 4 per cent. It may keep accommodative monetary stance unchanged today to nurture a fragile economic recovery.
The policy announcement, the first for the fiscal, will come days after the government maintained the RBI's target to ensure inflation to be within 2-6 per cent band for five more years.
Policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate is currently at 4%, and reverse repo rate 3.35%
