RBI okays 2-yr extension of Murli Natarajan's tenure as MD-CEO of DCB Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Murli M Natarajan as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of DCB Bank for a period of two years, from April 29, 2022 to April 28, 2024. “The re-appointment as above is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the bank”, said the bank in an exchange notification. Natrajan has been the MD & CEO of the bank since April 2009. In 2024, he will complete 15 years at the helm of the bank. RBI has capped the tenure of bank chief executives at 15 years..
