JUST IN

Union Bank launches super-app UnionNXT, digital project SMBHAV
HDFC Bank looking to raise up to Rs 50,000 cr via bonds over 12 months
Equitas SFB gross advances up 15% to Rs 20,648 cr in FY22; deposits up 16%
HDFC giants' merger is a joint-family deal made for a changing India
HDFC Bank-HDFC merger: Regulatory changes for NBFCs proved decisive
HDFC twins merger: HDFC Bank to be 6th biggest lender globally in m-cap
Bandhan Bank loan book rises 16% in Q4; crosses Rs 1 trillion-mark
Bank credit growth likely to be at 8.9-10.2% this fiscal: Report
'HDFC Bank's $40-bn deal may face regulatory hurdles due to insurance ops'
Karur Vysya Bank's total business crosses Rs 1.25 trn
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Union Bank launches super-app UnionNXT, digital project SMBHAV

Business Standard

RBI okays 2-yr extension of Murli Natarajan's tenure as MD-CEO of DCB Bank

Natrajan has led the bank since April 2009. In 2024, he will complete 15 years at the helm, the maximum allowed under current RBI guidelines

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | DCB bank

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
DCB Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Murli M Natarajan as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of DCB Bank for a period of two years, from April 29, 2022 to April 28, 2024. “The re-appointment as above is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the bank”, said the bank in an exchange notification. Natrajan has been the MD & CEO of the bank since April 2009. In 2024, he will complete 15 years at the helm of the bank. RBI has capped the tenure of bank chief executives at 15 years.
.

.

.

.
Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Wed, April 06 2022. 19:39 IST

`
.