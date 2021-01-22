RBI paper proposes new regulatory framework for NBFCs, 4-tier structure

India’s non-banking companies (NBFC) need tighter regulation through creation of a multilayer model, said a discussion paper by the on Friday.



The paper proposed a structure to categorise NBFCs, or shadow banks, depending on their size and interconnectedness with the system. in the lower layer will be known as NBFC-Base Layer (NBFC-BL). in the middle layer will be known as NBFC-Middle Layer (NBFC-ML). An NBFC in the Upper Layer will be known as NBFC-Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) and will invite a new regulatory superstructure.



It proposed a NBFC non-performing classification norm of 180 days be "harmonised" to 90 days. “In view of the recent stress in the sector, it has become imperative to reexamine the suitability of this regulatory approach, especially when failure of an extremely large NBFC can precipitate systemic risks,” said the paper.