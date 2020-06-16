RBI relaxes norms for the deployment of ATMs by white-label players

In a major departure from the stiff run-rates set under the license terms in 2012, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has relaxed the norms for deployment of automated teller machines (ATMs) by white-label players who will not need to put up thousands of units every year.

Deployments by white-label (WLATMs) firms have been poor at 23,597 units, 7 years after they began operations. This is way off the 1,000-25,000 which would have been added annually by each operator based on the schemes they had opted for. Industry sources say that WLATMs would have deployed as many as 200,000 had the run rate been maintained.

While the central bank has not announced a policy change, industry sources said it has been conveyed to deployers that they will now be evaluated on an annual basis with more realistic targets and the kind of cities (from tier-1 to tier-6) in which ATMs are put up. These targets are confidential and player-specific.

“The earlier targets were hard to meet. We had miscalculated as it is a capital-guzzling business and private equity may not continue to support us as in the past,” said the chief executive officer of a white-label deployer. Another sore point was that the central bank did not allow WLATM players to switch over to a different deployment scheme.

Of the eight WLATMs, Tata Communications Payment Solutions is the largest deployer with 8,290 ATMs followed by BTI Payments (6,249), Vakrangee (4,506), Hitachi Payment Services (3,535), Riddisiddhi Bullions (681), Muthoot (217)and AGS Transact (119). Srei Infrastructure has exited the business.

The total number of ATMs in the country has fluctuated at around 240,000 levels since demonetisation on the back of rising operational costs and the emergence of digital modes of payment. This has made the ATM channel unviable for all manner of deployers -- banks, brown-labels and WLTAMs.

The WLATM business model was premised on the fact that customers will swipe on ATMs and deployers could pocket the interchange fee of Rs 15. The interchange fee is the payout by a card-issuing bank when you swipe at other banks’ ATMs (and this includes white-label units). The promise of a hike in the interchange fee to Rs 18 has also not materialised so far.

The model was turned on its head when footfalls fell at these WLATMs and operating costs soared. Another blow came when started to deploy their ATMs next to WLATMs to cut back on the interchange fees paid.

In effect, the poor deployment of WLATMs has failed to achieve what the central bank sought in 2012 when it noted, “While there had been a nearly 23-25 per cent year-on-year growth in ATMs, deployment has been predominantly in the tier-1 and -2 centres. There is a need to expand in tier-3 and tier-4 centres.”