Crisil, India Rating upgrade YES Bank's bonds on improved liquidity
RBI's core income growth takes a hit as global interest rates decline

The central bank's core earnings or interest income from its rupee and forex assets were up just 2.3% year-on-year in FY20 despite 30% rise in its assets during the year

Krishna Kant & Anup Roy  |  Mumbai 

The global decline in interest rates have begun to weigh on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earnings. The central bank’s core earnings, or interest income from its rupee and foreign exchange assets, were up just 2.3 per cent year-on-year in FY20 despite 30 per cent rise in its assets during the year.

India’s central bank earned total interest income of Rs 1.09 trillion in FY20 against Rs 1.06 trillion a year ago. In the same period, its assets jumped to Rs 53.3 trillion from around 41 trillion a year ago. This translated into an annual yield of just two per cent on its assets ...

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 16:52 IST

