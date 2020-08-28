RBI's core income growth takes a hit as global interest rates decline

The global decline in interest rates have begun to weigh on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earnings. The central bank’s core earnings, or interest income from its rupee and foreign exchange assets, were up just 2.3 per cent year-on-year in FY20 despite 30 per cent rise in its assets during the year.

India’s central bank earned total interest income of Rs 1.09 trillion in FY20 against Rs 1.06 trillion a year ago. In the same period, its assets jumped to Rs 53.3 trillion from around 41 trillion a year ago. This translated into an annual yield of just two per cent on its assets ...