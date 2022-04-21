JUST IN

RBI says non-banks need approval to issue credit cards, lists more rules
What are Swiss banks and how do they work?
Fino Payments Bank receives RBI nod to offer partner bank's FD, RD services
Flow of money into NRI deposits till February moderates sharply, shows data
Have big unexplained expenses? You can face IT review of past 10 years
Rate transmission pace to improve for external benchmarked loans: RBI study
Indian economy not immune to negative externalities, says RBI report
Fund raising via debt placement hits 6-year low at Rs 5.88 trn in FY22
PPI rapidly catching on as a bottom-of-the-pyramid transaction system
Securitisation value rises 50% to Rs 1.35 trn in FY22: Report
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

Consumer loans up 32% in festive season of FY22, marking demand revival

Business Standard

RBI sets 3-year deadline for non-individual borrowers to get tracking code

The LEI is a 20-character alpha-numeric code used to uniquely identify parties to financial transactions worldwide

Topics
Reserve Bank of India

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank of India set on Thursday a three-year timetable for non-individual borrowers with aggregate exposures of Rs 5 crore or more to obtain Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) codes.

The LEI is a 20-character alpha-numeric code used to uniquely identify parties to financial transactions worldwide. It is being implemented to improve the quality and accuracy of financial data reporting systems for better risk management.

It is used to create a global reference data system that uniquely identifies every legal entity in any jurisdiction that is party to a financial transaction.

Those with exposure above Rs 25 crore from banks and financial institutions will have to get LEI code on or before April 30, 2023.

For those with exposure between Rs 10 to 25 crore will get more year (till April 30, 2024) and those with Rs five and upto Rs 10 crore have to get LEI code on or before April 30, 2025.

RBI said borrowers who fail to obtain LEI codes from an authorized Local Operating Unit (LOU) will not get sanctions for any new exposure. They will not be granted renewal/enhancement of any existing exposure.

However, departments and agencies of Central and State Governments shall be exempted from this provision.

The RBI has decided to extend guidelines for LEI to Urban Cooperative Banks and non-banking finance companies.
Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Thu, April 21 2022. 21:41 IST

`
.