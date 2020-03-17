JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

YES Bank case: ED summons Anil Ambani, Subhash Chandra and Naresh Goyal
Business Standard

RBI tells banks to put in place biz continuity plans to prevent disruption

Banks and regulated entities "should also assess the impact on their balance sheet," it said

BS Reporter 

RBI
Banks and regulated entities “should also assess the impact on their balance sheet,” it said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) told banks on Monday to take stock of critical processes and revisit their business continuity plans to prevent any disruption of services, while encouraging customers to use digital banking. Banks must constitute a quick response team, “which shall provide regular updates to the top management on significant developments and act as a single point of contact with regulators/outside institutions/agencies”, the RBI said. Banks and regulated entities “should also assess the impact on their balance sheet,” it said.
First Published: Tue, March 17 2020. 01:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU