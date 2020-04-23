RBI to buy and sell Rs 10,000 cr in bonds to manage its balance sheet

The (RBI) on Thursday said it will sell Rs 10,000 crore worth of short-term bonds, and buy an equivalent amount in long term on Monday.

This is a revenue and liquidity neutral operation, which is possibly aiming at the central bank’s balance sheet management, though the RBI did not specify a reason.

The four that the central bank plans to sell in the secondary market mature between 16 June 2020 and 15 April 2021. In lieu of that, the RBI will buy from the market four that mature between 11 January 2026 and 9 May 2030. The RBI did not specify any security-wise limit for the bonds.

According to the latest available figures, RBI had about Rs 9 trillion worth of bonds on its books. This may have increased even more by now given its secondary market purchases. However, have been parking Rs 7 trillion-plus excess liquidity with the central bank. Against this liquidity operation, the RBI will have to give bonds as security. Therefore, the RBI is replenishing its short-term stock with longer tenure bonds in order to carry on with its liquidity operations seamlessly, say market experts.

There are other options too that the central bank can explore at a later date, including capping how much bonds can park at the reverse repo window, issuing special bonds under Market Stabilisation Scheme (MSS) to mop out excess liquidity, or even introduce Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) where can park excess liquidity without collateral, but at a lower rate than the reverse repo.

Important to note here is that this is not monetising the deficit of the government, as the transaction is revenue and liquidity neutral.