RBI to buy Rs 360 billion worth of govt bonds to ease liquidity conditions

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Reserve Bank of India
FILE PHOTO: A security personnel member stands guard at the entrance of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai | Photo: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday it has decided to buy a total of Rs 360 billion worth government bonds under its open market operations (OMOs) this month, in a bid to ease liquidity conditions in the market.

The central bank said the auctions would be conducted during the second, third and fourth week of October. It said the OMO amount stated is indicative and RBI retains the flexibility to change it, depending on the evolving liquidity and market conditions.
First Published: Mon, October 01 2018. 09:01 IST

