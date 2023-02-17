JUST IN
Monetary policy stance must remain disinflationary, says RBI report
Moneyboxx cumulative disbursements reach Rs 440 crore till January
RBI may consider priority sector status to green hydrogen projects

The Department of Financial Services on Friday held a meeting, seeking suggestions for easing of financing provisions for the projects being taken up under the National Green Hydrogen Financing

RBI | hydrogen | Renewable energy policy

Nikesh Singh 

RBI, reserve bank of india

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to consider including loans taken up for the green hydrogen projects under priority sector lending, said a government official on the condition of anonymity.

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 21:10 IST

