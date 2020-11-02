RBI to extend trading hours to 3:30 pm from 2 pm starting November 9

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it will restore in the bond and currency markets in a graded manner, effective November 9.

The trading hour restrictions were put in place on April 7, in view of the national lockdown owing to the Covid crisis. The lockdown caused operational dislocations, preventing normal functioning of the markets.

"With the graded roll-back of the lockdown and easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, it has been decided to restore for regulated markets in a phased manner,” the said in a notification.