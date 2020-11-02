JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Rupee slumps 30 paise to 74.40 against the US dollar in early trade
Business Standard

RBI to extend trading hours to 3:30 pm from 2 pm starting November 9

Move follows graded roll-back of lockdown and easing of curbs on movement; restoration of trading hours to be done in phases

Topics
RBI | trading hours | bond market

Anup Roy  |  Mumbai 

RBI, reserve bank of india
The trading hour restrictions were put in place in April due to the nationwide lockdown

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it will restore trading hours in the bond and currency markets in a graded manner, effective November 9.

The trading hour restrictions were put in place on April 7, in view of the national lockdown owing to the Covid crisis. The lockdown caused operational dislocations, preventing normal functioning of the markets.

"With the graded roll-back of the lockdown and easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, it has been decided to restore trading hours for regulated markets in a phased manner,” the RBI said in a notification.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, November 02 2020. 17:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.