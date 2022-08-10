JUST IN
RBI to implement some recommendations of working group on digital lending
FY23's interest coverage ratio likely to deteriorate: Bank of Baroda study
Banks wrote off Rs 10 trillion in last five financial years: Centre
HDFC Bank's Kaizad Bharucha took home the most among bankers in FY22
Centre asks IBA to ready EASE-like plan for regional rural banks
RBI prescribes norms for small finance banks looking to deal in forex
RBI imposes fine on 8 urban co-operative banks for breach of various norms
PNB Housing revamps 'Unnati' to offer Rs 9-12 lakh as affordable loans: CEO
HDFC Bank, IDFC First hike MCLR post repo rate hike by Reserve Bank
PSBs recover Rs 6.42 trn NPAs, written off loans since from FY15 to FY22
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
FY23's interest coverage ratio likely to deteriorate: Bank of Baroda study
Business Standard

RBI to implement some recommendations of working group on digital lending

Companies cannot increase users' credit limits without their explicit consent, says RBI

Topics
RBI | digital lending

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The RBI has accepted some recommendations made by the working group on digital lending (WGDL), effective immediately.

Here are a few of the key recommendations:

* Loan disbursals and repayments can only happen between the bank accounts of borrowers and an RBI-regulated entity without any pass-through.

* Fees/charges relating to loan disbursals must be paid to the loan service providers by the RBI-regulated entity, and not the borrower.

* Companies have to disclose everything to borrowers before they sign a loan.

* APR (annual percentage rate or the interest paid on loans per year) have to be disclosed to customers.

* Companies cannot increase users' credit limits without their explicit consent.
Read our full coverage on RBI

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 16:20 IST

`
.