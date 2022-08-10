RBI to implement some recommendations of working group on digital lending

-
ALSO READ
RBI enhances limit for e-mandates on credit/debit cards to Rs 15,000
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
Fintech firms seek six month-extension to comply with RBI credit line norms
What is credit score & why is it important?
Monetary policy: RBI to revisit KYC rules after digital lending fraud
-
The RBI has accepted some recommendations made by the working group on digital lending (WGDL), effective immediately.
Here are a few of the key recommendations:
* Loan disbursals and repayments can only happen between the bank accounts of borrowers and an RBI-regulated entity without any pass-through.
* Fees/charges relating to loan disbursals must be paid to the loan service providers by the RBI-regulated entity, and not the borrower.
* Companies have to disclose everything to borrowers before they sign a loan.
* APR (annual percentage rate or the interest paid on loans per year) have to be disclosed to customers.
* Companies cannot increase users' credit limits without their explicit consent.
First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 16:20 IST