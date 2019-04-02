RBI to introduce new seven-year and 20-year bonds on April 5

-
ALSO READ
RBI board meet on Dec 14 to focus on liquidity in financial system
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das calls for 'frank discussions' with the govt
Full statement: What RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said after taking charge
Shaktikanta Das, 'bureaucrat's bureaucrat' famous for his tact and tweets
Shaktikanta Das' to-do list at RBI: Easing liquidity to deciding on PCA
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will introduce a new seven-year and a new 20-year bonds in the first auction of the fiscal to be held on Friday, April 5.
The total auction would be of Rs 17,000 crore in which five bonds of different tenure will be issued.
The government will borrow Rs 3,000 crore through the seven-year bond, Rs 3,000 crore through a two-year bond, Rs 5,000 crore through a floating rate bond maturing in 2031, Rs 2,000 crore through the 20-year bond and Rs 4,000 crore through a bond maturing in 2055, the RBI said in a notification on its website.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU