JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » RBI Policy » News

How $30 bn hit looms for banks if new accounting rule kicks in on April 1

Taxpayers' base is 80 mn, no taxman can pick up a case on discretion: CBDT
Business Standard

RBI to turn hawkish, keep rates on hold through middle of 2019: Poll

When asked at what level of inflation the RBI would consider taking rates higher, the consensus was 6 per cent, the upper limit of the central bank's inflation target

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

The Reserve Bank of India will keep interest rates on hold through at least the middle of 2019 even though inflation is above its medium-term target and is expected to stay that way, a Reuters poll found.   A majority of economists also expect the central bank's tone to turn hawkish when it announces its latest policy decision on Wednesday.  While retail inflation hit a 17-month high in December and is expected to remain above the RBI's 4 per cent target over the coming 12 months, growth in Asia's third-largest economy likely slowed markedly in the ...

This article is no longer available in our repository.

There could be multiple reasons for this.

First Published: Tue, February 06 2018. 13:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements