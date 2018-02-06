RBI to turn hawkish, keep rates on hold through middle of 2019: Poll

The Reserve Bank of India will keep interest rates on hold through at least the middle of 2019 even though inflation is above its medium-term target and is expected to stay that way, a Reuters poll found. A majority of economists also expect the central bank's tone to turn hawkish when it announces its latest policy decision on Wednesday. While retail inflation hit a 17-month high in December and is expected to remain above the RBI's 4 per cent target over the coming 12 months, growth in Asia's third-largest economy likely slowed markedly in the ...