RBI to use cutting-edge tech to boost supervisory efficacy: Dy Governor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is undergoing a sea-change in the way it supervises entities and has introduced, or is in the process of launching, automated systems that give granular access to firms that it regulates.

The central bank is also now much more engaged with the management of firms and the discussions are getting intense, revealed deputy governor M K Jain in his keynote address at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit.

The central bank will launch shortly a web-based, end-to-end workflow automation system that will have functionalities for inspection, compliance and incident reporting for cyber security, etc. with a built-in remediation workflow, management information system (MIS) reports etc., the deputy governor said.

Strengthening its supervisory capacity is critical for the central bank as it takes on more and more companies that heavily use technology, or are from a completely different line of functioning as compared to what the central bank is used to regulating. Apart from fintech firms in banking, the central bank has also experimented with small and payments banks. It has also taken over the regulation of cooperative banks and housing companies even as it may not have that many boots on the ground to cover everything.

These automated systems and analysis of data dump by artificial intelligence-led machines iron out lots of wrinkles in the supervisory process for the central bank even as it intensifies its off-line supervision. The central bank has increased its scrutiny manifold, particularly after the PMC Bank crisis, while corporate governance issues and underreporting of bad debts were unearthed in top private banks and The central bank also recently raised a specialised supervisory cadre to augment its capabilities in scrutinising financial institutions that it regulates.

“In this ever-evolving and challenging environment, ultimately it is the operations of a financial entity in terms of its governance standards, business model, risk culture, and assurance functions that will decide how well it fares in the long run," Jain said, adding, the “Reserve Bank would expect all its supervised entities to give due weightage and consideration to these elements.”

The deputy governor said the regulator is increasingly using data and analytical tools for offsite supervision. In addition to Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) and Central Fraud Registry (CFR), the central bank is also upgrading its capabilities through the revamped data warehouse, viz. the Centralized Information Management System (CIMS), which will “encompass tools and applications for AI-ML (artificial intelligence and machine learning), data visualisation and big data analytics."

For on-site supervision, the identifies the focus areas in advance and completes the inspections in a time-bound manner. The central bank’s supervisory communication is also sharper and more focussed. “Additionally, direct engagements with the senior management of entities are much more frequent and intense,” Jain said.

Deputy governor Jain warned banks to prepare for the competition from agile fintech firms that have drastically reduced the cost of banking while improving the reach and penetration.

“Agile and creative thinking is going to be essential in staying ahead of the digital curve when it comes to the evolution of financial services," Jain said.

Financial institutions must experiment with new technologies and “tailor their products and services in alignment with business strategy and competitive considerations as well as in compliance with existing laws and regulations,” he said.

Leveraging on technology will also require more investments, building expertise and capacities, proper resource allocation and further strengthening of the operational capabilities, for which banks must be prepared.

In the end, the central bank’s regulatory and supervisory approach is ownership neutral "with focus on ensuring financial stability and resilience of its financial entities," Jain said in his keynote speech.