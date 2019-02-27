Recapitalisation funds to take a while before accelerating credit growth

North Block’s infusion of an additional Rs 48,239 crore in state-run banks last week brought the curtains down on a 2-year recapitalisation plan set in motion in October 2017; it adds up to a tidy Rs 1.96 trillion.

You have fuel in the tanks for sure, but is it a journey towards a mirage? At the first glance, it may appear the credit pipeline will unclog as a few banks under the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework breathe easy — they collectively account for nearly 20 per cent of the systemic credit. But’s what’s more likely to happen is that a large ...