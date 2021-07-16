Reduction in NPAs for PSBs due to write-offs at Rs 1,31,894 cr in FY21: RTI

-
ALSO READ
PSBs Q4 preview: Bond yields may dent treasury income; asset quality eyed
Bad bank may follow Swiss challenge method for price discovery of assets
PSBs' Q3 nos to be a mixed bag; loan growth, NPAs to be tracked: Analysts
Privatisation hope lifts Nifty PSB index 5%; BoI, IOB gain 40% in 2 days
A poor idea
-
Reduction in non-performing assets (NPAs) due to write-offs for public sector banks (PSBs) stood at Rs 1,31,894 crore during fiscal 2020-21, according to an RTI response.
The RTI query was filed by Nagpur-based Sanjay Thul seeking information on non-performing assets (NPAs) of state-run banks and bad loans write-off by PSBs in the last ten years from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
'Reduction in NPA due to write-off' for PSBs for 2020-21 stood at Rs 1,31,894 crore, the RBI said in the RTI reply.
In FY2019-20, the number stood at Rs 1,75,877 crore, the RBI said in the RTI reply.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU