Reduction in NPAs for PSBs due to write-offs at Rs 1,31,894 cr in FY21: RTI

Reduction in non-performing assets (NPAs) due to write-offs for public sector (PSBs) stood at Rs 1,31,894 crore during fiscal 2020-21, according to an RTI response.

The RTI query was filed by Nagpur-based Sanjay Thul seeking information on non-performing assets (NPAs) of state-run and bad loans write-off by in the last ten years from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

'Reduction in NPA due to write-off' for for 2020-21 stood at Rs 1,31,894 crore, the RBI said in the RTI reply.

In FY2019-20, the number stood at Rs 1,75,877 crore, the RBI said in the RTI reply.

