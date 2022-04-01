Regional rural banks may also be allowed to turn into SFBs: SBI Research

Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) should be given the option to graduate into small finance banks (SFBs) in line with cooperative banks or be granted on-tap licenses to become SFBs, State Bank of India (SBI) Research said in its report. “In keeping with the fast-paced changes in the banking space and to facilitate growth, a scheme for voluntary transition of Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) into SFBs was introduced in September 2018.

RRBs may also be permitted to graduate into SFB in line with Cooperative banks or granted on-tap license to RRBs to become SFBs”, the report ...